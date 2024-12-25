Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $105.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CL opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,325,000 after buying an additional 552,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,492 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

