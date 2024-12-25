Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAU) Trading 4.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.40. 15,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Coliseum Acquisition Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Free Report) by 11,913.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

