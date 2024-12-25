Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) CAO Todd Keith Andrews Sells 5,489 Shares

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 5,489 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $504,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,464.96. This represents a 23.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, December 16th, Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,511 shares of Construction Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $240,704.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Construction Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $538.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Construction Partners's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,135,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,305,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Construction Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Construction Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 949,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 70,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 31.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 569,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 137,572 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

