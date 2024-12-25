Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.85. 175,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 738,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 4.6 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.