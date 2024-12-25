CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and traded as high as $21.65. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 15,986 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAPL

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $821.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.48.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 403.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.