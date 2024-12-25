DA Davidson Has Positive Forecast for FCNCA FY2025 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $162.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $160.50. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $187.88 per share.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,243.64.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,152.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,961.40. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,363.97 and a 12 month high of $2,388.78.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $55.92 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
