Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Announces $0.22 Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2227 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. 65,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,897. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $54.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.