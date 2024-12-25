Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.29 and traded as high as C$7.76. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 27,764 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker bought 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,998.96. Corporate insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

