Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading 2.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.08 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.08 ($0.23). Approximately 294,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,627,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.70 ($0.22).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.16. The company has a market cap of £156.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,808.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Burrow bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($79,016.68). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

