Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 52,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 269,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Drone Delivery Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.
