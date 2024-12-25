Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 52,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 269,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Drone Delivery Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLT

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$58.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 0.59.

(Get Free Report)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.