Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 279,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 177,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Durango Resources Stock Up 25.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Durango Resources
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.