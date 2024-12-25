eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at eBay

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,852,008.96. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,908 shares of company stock worth $2,110,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,132,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of eBay by 27.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 986,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,209,000 after buying an additional 209,433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 784,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,459,000 after buying an additional 99,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

