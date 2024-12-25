EQT (EQT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EQT (NYSE: EQT):

12/16/2024 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

12/6/2024 – EQT is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2024 – EQT had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – EQT is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

EQT Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE EQT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. 2,013,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $48.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 7.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 1.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in EQT by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

