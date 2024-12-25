Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IONS FY2028 Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on IONS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of IONS opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183,814 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,914 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 650,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,303.65. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,396.96. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,877 shares of company stock worth $299,578. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

