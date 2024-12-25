Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $14.67. Escalade shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 14,028 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Escalade by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Escalade by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in Escalade by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Escalade by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

