Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 23052119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Ethernity Networks Stock Down 9.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £425,693.60, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00.
About Ethernity Networks
Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.
