Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Trading 19.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 19.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scientific
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.