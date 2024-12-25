Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Receives $5.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.02 million, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.73.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
