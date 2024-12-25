Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$57.45 and last traded at C$57.55, with a volume of 62651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Further Reading

