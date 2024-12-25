Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.19 and last traded at $106.40. Approximately 7,806,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,385,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $467.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 46,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

