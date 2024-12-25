F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $20.24. F & M Bank shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 300 shares.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter.

F & M Bank Dividend Announcement

About F & M Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. F & M Bank’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

(Get Free Report)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.