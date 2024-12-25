First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from First Bankers Trustshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
First Bankers Trustshares Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBTT traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.
About First Bankers Trustshares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Bankers Trustshares
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for First Bankers Trustshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bankers Trustshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.