First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from First Bankers Trustshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Bankers Trustshares Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBTT traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

About First Bankers Trustshares

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company operates through Commercial Operating, Commercial Real Estate, Agricultural Operating, Agricultural Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Real Estate Secured by 1-4 and Multi-Family, and Consumer segments.

