First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 282,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 104,963 shares.The stock last traded at $119.99 and had previously closed at $120.51.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 18,926.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 505,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,377,000 after acquiring an additional 503,254 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 187,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 156,820 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after purchasing an additional 101,175 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,457,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 171.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

