First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 282,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 104,963 shares.The stock last traded at $119.99 and had previously closed at $120.51.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
