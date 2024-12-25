FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Trading 14.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

FlexiInternational Software Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

About FlexiInternational Software

(Get Free Report)

FlexiInternational Software Inc develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexiInternational Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexiInternational Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.