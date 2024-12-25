Flowers Foods FY2024 EPS Forecast Raised by Zacks Research

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

