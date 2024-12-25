FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank Lowered by DA Davidson

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at $947,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth about $848,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 23.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

