FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.43%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 168.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

