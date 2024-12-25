GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) versus MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Critical Survey

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MMTec shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of GitLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of MMTec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GitLab has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMTec has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $711.60 million 13.79 -$424.17 million ($0.32) -188.91 MMTec -$1.99 million -7.77 $48.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares GitLab and MMTec”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MMTec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and MMTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -6.83% -11.72% -5.98% MMTec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GitLab and MMTec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 3 23 1 2.93 MMTec 0 0 0 0 0.00

GitLab presently has a consensus price target of $76.42, indicating a potential upside of 26.42%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than MMTec.

Summary

GitLab beats MMTec on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

