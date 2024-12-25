Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.50. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 14,458 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

