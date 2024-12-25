Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.37. 295,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 772% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.