GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $2.93. GSI Technology shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 104,150 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.96.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 77.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 471,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 19.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GSI Technology by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

