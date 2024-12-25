HC Wainwright Weighs in on Uranium Royalty FY2026 Earnings

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Uranium Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

TSE URC opened at C$3.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.01 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.69. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.05.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

