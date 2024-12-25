Head to Head Review: Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) versus TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TriNet Group and Corpay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Corpay 0 4 10 1 2.80

TriNet Group presently has a consensus price target of $117.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.28%. Corpay has a consensus price target of $369.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Corpay.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TriNet Group and Corpay”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.97 billion 0.90 $375.00 million $5.19 17.44 Corpay $3.88 billion 6.23 $981.89 million $14.02 24.70

Corpay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TriNet Group. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 5.29% 248.94% 7.42% Corpay 26.14% 39.44% 7.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corpay beats TriNet Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

