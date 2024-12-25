Heartland Express, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Heartland Express has a payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.67 million, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $259.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTLD

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $59,862.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,002 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,872.98. The trade was a 0.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 49,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $605,953.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 898,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,998,668.16. This trade represents a 5.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 153,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.