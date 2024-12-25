Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Plans Dividend of $2.95

Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 2.9476 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAQ opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of -0.15. Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF has a 12 month low of $93.74 and a 12 month high of $101.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54.

About Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF

The Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (SPAQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to globally listed, pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) of any capitalization. SPAQ was launched on Jan 27, 2023 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

