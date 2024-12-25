Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Up 38.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) traded up 38.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 810,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 244,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of £16.47 million, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.39.

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

