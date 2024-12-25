Insider Buying: Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Major Shareholder Buys 554,250 Shares of Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 16 New purchased 554,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $1,773,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,169.60. The trade was a 51.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MRKR opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.78% of Marker Therapeutics worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRKR

About Marker Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.