Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.95 ($0.16), with a volume of 114876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.16).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.81. The firm has a market cap of £11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technology products worldwide. The company offers products for acute care comprising developmental care, diagnostics, intensive care, monitoring, neonatal, obstetrics, operating theatres, pain management and developmental, respiratory, resus, thermo regulatory, and transport areas.

See Also

