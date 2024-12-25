Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1036 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
