Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

