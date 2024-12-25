Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
