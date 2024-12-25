Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

BSCU stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

