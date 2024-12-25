Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCU stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks Bank of America Analysts Just Upgraded and Why
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 3 Emerging Market ETFs: Unlocking Global Growth Potential
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.