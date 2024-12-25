Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0842 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCY stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54.

