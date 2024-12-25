Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1344 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PDP opened at $110.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
