Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1299 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of IHYF opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
