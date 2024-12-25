Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1299 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of IHYF opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

