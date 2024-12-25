Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of IBBQ stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

