Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks Bank of America Analysts Just Upgraded and Why
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.