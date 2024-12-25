Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

