JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.76 Per Share

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.7633 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.80.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BLLD stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

