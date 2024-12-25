JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.76 Per Share

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.7633 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.80.
JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of BLLD stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $54.74.
JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
