Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.52. 57,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 83,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a boost from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Life Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

