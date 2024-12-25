Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Lucero Energy Corp. (CVE:LOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 2741000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOU. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lucero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lucero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.49 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Lucero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.47 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark raised shares of Lucero Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.55.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$251.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Lucero Energy had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of C$39.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucero Energy Corp. will post 0.0602883 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.