Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.84 and last traded at C$21.84. Approximately 7,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 21,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.55.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.14.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.1991 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.